Hawker’s son clinches first position in intermediate commerce exams

Hard work brought success to Anus Habib’s life as he clinched the first position in the Higher Secondary Certificate Annual Examinations 2019 conducted under the Board of Intermediate of Education Karachi (BIEK).

He is a resident of Hussainabad, one of the neighborhoods of Gulberg Town in Karachi. His father Muhammad Habib is a newspaper hawker, who daily comes to the Empress Market in Saddar where he sells newspapers in buses. He hardly manages to afford the expenses of his son’s education.

“I wished my son (Anus Habib) would become a doctor, but he opted to secure admission in commerce. It was my son’s decision. Therefore, I supported him and finally his hard work has brought success to us,” said Muhammad Habib, adding; “Today I feel proud of my son. He has fulfilled my dreams and the dreams of my family.

Not only Anus Habib’s father, but also his friends, relatives and neighbours are happy for his achievement in the final-year exam of intermediate. They say that Anus Habib has proved himself and he will bring more success in the future.”

Anus Habib says: “When I completed my matriculation in science, I wished to become a doctor. But I took an interest in business and decide to get admission in the field of commerce. It’s a vast filed. In the future, I will attempt the CSS (Central Superior Service) examination.”

He says; “The role of teachers and support of parents made it possible to achieve the first position. Without their support, it was almost impossible to secure the top position in the exam. Before appareling in the exams, I never thought that I would secure this extraordinary position. However, I was somehow sure that I can secure the top position because I had worked hard.”

He says “I attended coaching classes and studied course books for many hours at night. Nothing is impossible. Anyone can get good results. Education is not someone’s private property. Those who work hard will certainly get excellent results.”

The results

The BIEK announced the results, according to which Anus Habib bagged 969 marks out of 1n100 and stood first position.

Muzzamil Ahmed Khan got 965 marks and secured the second position. Urooba Muhammad Riaz with 949 marks clinched third positions.

As per the gazette book, 43,021 aspirants, including 18,697 females and 24,324 males, registered for the annual exams. Of them, 7,815 females and 5,073 males were declared successful. The passing percent of female students remained 42.61, while the success percentage of males remained 21.45.

Around 110 secured A-1 Grade, 2,696 students got A Grade, and 4,262 students passed exams in B Grade.

Hard work pays off

Muzzamil Ahmed Khan, while talking to reporters, said that success depends on hard work. If students want to secure the top position, they have to work hard. “The guidance of teachers and parents brought a better outcome to me. I dedicate my success to my parents and teachers,” said Muzzamil.

Urooba Muhammad Riaz said; “I am very happy with securing the top third position in the exams. Before the exams, I was expecting that my results would be good. I had also bagged a better percentage in the Commerce Part I Examinations 2018.”

Poor performance

The gazette shows that the students of 23 private colleges, including one state-run college, secured no marks.

These colleges and institutions include the Government Degree Boys College Surjani Town, Government Girls College Orangi Town, Medico Higher Secondary School Majeed Colony Landhi, MW Inter College, Islamic Institute of Education Clayton Road, Fatima Zehra Girls Higher Secondary School, Pakistan Steel Shah Latif Inter College, The Education Hub, Al-Syed Arts & Commerce Intermediate College, Alnoor Intermediate College for Boys and Girls, Iqra Grammar Higher Secondary School Ahmed Raza Road, Rehan Intermediate College Korangi, Al-Manar Inter College, Ghazali Grammar Higher Secondary School, Gulistan Shah Abdul Latif Boys Higher Secondary School, Recknors College of Management & Computer Science, Pak Grammar Intermediate College, Minhaj College Karachi, Trueman School System, Takbeer Secondary School, Gulistan-e-Fatima Secondary School, Pakistan Education Foundation College PECHS, Kingston Higher Secondary School Korangi, Shahzaib College North Karachi, BODMAS Model School And

College.

Likewise, only one student from each of the 13 government colleges passed their Commerce Part-II Annual Examinations 2019. They are the Government Degree Girls College Pak Colony, Government Degree Boys College Shams Peer Baba Bith, Government Degree Girls College Gulzar-e-Hijri, NJV Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Government Degree College Jungle Shah Keamari, Government Degree Arts & Commerce College Korangi No-6, Government Degree Boys College Ibrahim Hyderi, Government Degree Boys College Quaidabad Government Secondary School Keamari, Government Degree Science College Lyari, Government Degree Arts & Commerce College Malir, Government Boys Willayat Ali Shah Higher Secondary School, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Government Degree College.

Following the government colleges, the students of around eight private educational institutions also brought the same results .They are the GreenHouse Higher Secondary School, Dr Ziauddin Intermediate College, Binoria Intermediate College SITE Town, East Meadow Girls College, Al Badar Higher Secondary School, Al-Baldia Memon Higher Secondary School, EC Commerce College for Women and Happy Palace Girls Secondary School.