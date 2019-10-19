Shahbaz, Fazl shedding crocodile tears: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and their allies had done nothing for the masses when in power and now they were shedding crocodile tears.

She was reacting to the hard-hitting news conference of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman.

In tweets, she said Shahbaz Sharif’s claim of bringing about improvement in the national economy within six months was similar to ending loadshedding in three months and dragging Asif Zardari on roads.

“When they are in power, democracy should continue and if people elect Imran Khan, then these principles are changed. Shahbaz, Maulana and their allies have nothing to do with the masses and their condition. By devastating economy and burdening the nation with loans, they are now shedding crocodile tears,” she charged.