Solidarity with Kashmiris on 27th: Nawaz gives call to party workers

LAHORE: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has given a call to party workers and leaders to observe countrywide black day on October 27 for expressing solidarity by holding rallies and protest with the people of occupied Kashmir besieged under Indian army. He gave this call while talking to his brother and party president Shahbaz Sharif, who had called on him at the NAB headquarters Friday, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement. During the meeting, both the leadersdiscussed the meeting of Shahbaz with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and its outcome, and also deliberated upon the modus operandi of the anti-government movement. According to the statement, Nawaz was in high spirits and was optimistic about the Opposition parties’ movement against the government.