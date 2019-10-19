Sh Rashid urges Fazl not to shut doors of dialogue

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sh Rashid has urged JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to shut the doors of dialogue as politicians always keep it open.

After inaugurating the newly-constructed building costing Rs250 million of Raiwind Railway Station Friday, the minister said Maulana was grabbing media time which could be used for raising voice for Kashmir.

Talking to media, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should point out mistakes of the government instead of organising rallies and protests. He shared that the next year 2020 would be the year of development and progress for the country due to consistent policies of the incumbent government.

According to him, jobs had been given by the government without taking any bribe, which had happened for the first time in country’s history. He said PC-1 of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project had been approved after an agreement with China and all railway crossings would be eliminated. The minister said Raiwind Railway Station had been inaugurated earlier to facilitate the participants of the Tableeghi Ijtema.

He announced that all up and down trains would stop at the Raiwind Railway Station while four special trains would also be operated to facilitate the Ijtema participants. He said railways had achieved freight target due to its policies whereas 16 freight trains were operative.