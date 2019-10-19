PM tells religious leaders he won’t change tone about Fazl

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with religious leaders on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically rejected a demand of changing his tone and tenor about Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He also used the opportunity for clarifying to the visiting delegation that meeting with them doesn’t mean it has been arranged to beg their support against upcoming dharna which, he said, can’t scare him into silence.

Hamidul Haq Haqqani, the son of Maulana Samiul Haq, first lauded premier’s oratory skills that followed a humble request-cum-demand, background discussion with those in attendance revealed.

Referring to the objectionable language that PM used about Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (Fazl) leadership in Thursday’s speech he delivered at the launching ceremony of Kamyab Youth Programme, Hamid said PM should rethink its policy of name-calling. The idea didn’t go well with PM who in return delivered a lecture that continued for 15-20 minutes.

He vowed to continue lambasting Maulana who, PM reportedly said, has inflicted damage to Islam that, he said, gives him justification to do what he is doing. “What have I done? I didn’t render him jobless. He should blame the people for not voting him, not me,” insiders quoted him having said this. “I am not afraid of anybody. I haven’t invited you to seek your support against dharna,” he clarified as the meeting was about seminary reforms.

As the situation got tense, religious minister Noorul Haq Qadri tried to appease by asking participants to have nice conversation “from now on.” Others who spoke after this event appreciated different steps being taken by the government. The News tried to approach Shafqat Mehmood and Firdous Ashiq Awan (present in the meeting) for government version but they were not available.

Mufti Muneeb, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Qibla Ayaz, Hamidul Haq and other religious leaders were in attendance in the meeting under question. This was a follow-up of an important meeting held at a different venue on Thursday where Mufti Taqi Usmani, Mufti Rafi Usmani, Qari Hanif Jalandhary and Maulana Fazlur Raheem were also present. However, they opted not to become part of the meeting held with PM.

Noorul Haq Qadri, meanwhile, rejected reports on social media and electronic media about Maulana Hanif Jalandhri and Maulana Taqi Usma denial to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The federal minister dispelled the impression saying that no such thing happened as Maulana Jalandhri had two-month prior commitment in Toba Tek Singh, so he could not attend the meeting. He said that Maulana Taqi had to leave for Jeddah to attend an international conference, so he could not be the part of Ulema delegation, which called on the prime minister.

In Thursday’s meeting, the religious leaders were informed to their pleasure that the country’s most powerful circles operate keeping in view the aspirations of the religious leadership. They were further told that Pakistan doesn’t have any plan to recognise Israel. However, it was acknowledged that a friendly state had desired Pakistan to think about setting up ties with Israel but Pakistan has decided not to do so until the resolution of Palestine issue. About Kashmir issue, they were informed about the number of steps being taken at diplomatic front.

The impression was dispelled that as if Pakistan woke up to the reality only after the revocation of article 370. Instead, they were informed, that Pakistan had been closely watching the situation for months before this occurred. They were also informed that Pakistan wouldn’t become part of any militant activity there as such a measure would only damage the cause at propaganda front. About Maulana Fazlur Rehman dharna, the religious leaders were informed that institutions won’t mind its happening so long as the seminary students are not involved in this process as this sends negative signal at international level with foreign media start propagating as if Taliban have invaded Islamabad.