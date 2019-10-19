Over 1,500 cops deputed for ‘chehlum’ procession

Islamabad :The capital police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), to be held on Saturday, by deploying over 1,500 policemen to guard the processions and congregations across the city.

According to the security plan, the Islamabad Police along with personnel from the paramilitary Rangers, counter-terrorism personnel, police commandoes, Falcon Squad officials, motorbike patrols, Eagle squad and personnel from other law enforcement agencies will be deployed to perform patrolling and security duties.

The routes of all processions will be completely cordoned off through a heavy deployment of security forces.

DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed has directed all Zonal SPs, DSPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials to be vigilant and perform field duties on the day.

They have been given the task to monitor the routes of processions and ensure effective coordination amongst the security personnel deployed in different areas of the city .

The route has been divided into three sectors and each sector will be headed by an officer of SP rank, while sub-sectors will be headed by ASPs DSPs. Inspectors will be deputed on rooftops and pickets.

Moreover, personnel from the special branch of police, crime investigation department (CID) and the traffic police will also be on duty.

Snipers will be deputed on buildings along the procession routes.

Close liaison will be maintained with organisers of congregations and processions while special arrangements will be made for checking ‘burqa-clad’ women participants using walk-through gates and metal detectors at all the entry points.