Mustansar shares his literary journey with audience

LAHORE:Alhamra’s monthly session "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" was held at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall, in which country's one of most renowned novelists, tourists, columnists and artistes Mustansar Hussain Tarar was the guest speaker.

In the second episode of the series, Mustansar Hussain Tarar shared his life experiences and literary journey in detail with the audience. On the occasion, he shared historical events and highlighted his observations throughout Vietnam and Cuba’s journey, which the audience heard with interest and enjoyed his fascinating events.

Tarar thanked and appreciated the initiative taken by Chairperson Board of Governors Lahore Arts Council Moneeza Hashmi who was also present at the event. On the occasion, Moneeza Hashmi thanked Mustansar Hussain to be there with the audience. She said that Mustansar Hussain Tarar‘s work was unique due to his passion for tourism. The basic purpose of "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain” was to give the chance to younger generation to enlighten and benefit from the experiences of legends, she added.

Alhamra Arts Council’s Director, Ather Ali Khan, said Mustansar Husain is a revered personality; his dozens of novels, plays and travels are our literary asset and he is the reference and true recognition of Pakistan in the world by his services in the field of literature. He called this programme a significant step towards remembering Pakistan’s national icons. The event was hosted by Sumera Khalil.