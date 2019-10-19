close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 19, 2019

Maulana’s march

Newspost

 
October 19, 2019

Now-a-days, the government of the PTI at Islamabad is very worried about the announced Azadi March and dharna of Maulana Fazlur Rehman at Islamabad on October 27. Accordingly, the government is making every possible effort to persuade the Maulana against the venture.

I don’t know whether or not the Maulana is doing the right thing, but one thing that I surely know is that it was the PTI which started the ugly trend of dharnas at Islamabad against the government of the PML-N way back in 2014. Accordingly, my point of view is that if doing the dharna was right for the PTI at that time, why is it wrong now?

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost