Maulana’s march

Now-a-days, the government of the PTI at Islamabad is very worried about the announced Azadi March and dharna of Maulana Fazlur Rehman at Islamabad on October 27. Accordingly, the government is making every possible effort to persuade the Maulana against the venture.

I don’t know whether or not the Maulana is doing the right thing, but one thing that I surely know is that it was the PTI which started the ugly trend of dharnas at Islamabad against the government of the PML-N way back in 2014. Accordingly, my point of view is that if doing the dharna was right for the PTI at that time, why is it wrong now?

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi