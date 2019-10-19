Lifebuoy Shampoo, TCF to help educate 10,000 girls

KARACHI: Lifebuoy Shampoo announced its partnership with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) to facilitate education for 10,000 girls across Pakistan at an exclusive Press Conference which was held at the TCF school in Korangi .

Having collaborated with TCF last year, the idea behind the renewed engagement is to raise and create awareness about Girl Child Education in Pakistan on a much larger scale.

This vision is powered by insights that indicate that every second girl in Pakistan is out of school. Recognizing the value that can be unlocked by addressing this challenge, Lifebuoy Shampoo is working to secure a better future for girls in Pakistan by raising awareness and enabling their access to education.

Citizens can join hands with Lifebuoy Shampoo and TCF in this effort to raise awareness for Girl Child Education by sharing this message through Lifebuoy Shampoo’s Film “Beti Parhao Usse Mazboot Banao” on Facebook or YouTube.

Lifebuoy Shampoo will also engage rural communities through meaningful content around the subject to encourage an open mind towards female education and drive an upward shift in girls’ enrollment across Pakistan.****