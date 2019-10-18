Up in the air

Don Quixote is tilting at windmills while all other mills (cotton, cloth, steel – except rumour) around the country are being closed down depriving tens of thousands of poor workers of their only means of sustenance. Nero is playing the flute while Rome is burning.

The Pakistan 'of change' is proving very difficult, especially for those naive souls who got the slogan of 'change' wrong and nursed vain hopes. Inflation and the resultant price hike have led to major depression and insult is being added to this injury through free soup kitchens. Oblivious of the grim realities on the ground, the Pied Piper is flying between one capital of the world and the other, building castles in the air and looking for a needle in a haystack. Pay heed to your home, lest it be too late to mend. Beware, those whose own homes are burning cannot be expected to quench the flames of animosity between others.

Muhammad Aqil Khan Rokhri

Mianwali