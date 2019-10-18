Liaquat Ali Khan

The 68th death anniversary of the first prime minister of Pakistan, Khan Liaquat Ali Khan, went by largely ignored. We must not forget our leaders who contributed for the betterment of Pakistan. It is pity that the media did not highlight the Quaid Millat ‘s anniversary the way it should have. It is also the responsibility of the current government to ensure that such days are observed with due solemnity.

One must hope that in future, such days are observed with dignity and honour. Special documentaries on the life and struggles of our leaders must be highlighted so that their sacrifices are known to every citizen of Pakistan.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt