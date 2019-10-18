BRT delay

The Peshawar BRT has become a headache for the current government. The 26-kilometer project started in October 2017 at a cost of Rs41 billion. Today, despite the passage of two years, it is not near completion and its cost has also exceeded Rs100 billion. The project has no proper drainage system because of which there is chaos on the road, especially during the rainy reason. This is causing a problem in ensuring a smooth flow of traffic.

Since the current government and NAB are making such public gestures against corruption, one hopes they will also conduct an impartial inquiry into the BRT project and take action if something is found wanting.

Muhammad Abubaker Khan

Rawalpindi