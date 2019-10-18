Three shot dead in Bannu

BANNU: Three persons were shot dead in two separate firing incidents in the district on Thursday, police said. They said that unidentified gunmen shot dead Farmanullah and Afrasiyab at Nurar Khas in the limits of Miryan Police Station. In another incident, one Mir Wali was allegedly shot dead by Mir Haqnawaz and Niaz Khan in Ghura Bakkakhel over a women-related issue. The police registered cases and launched investigation.