Maulana Fazl not to strike deal with govt: ANP leader

SWABI: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said on Thursday that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would never hold negotiations with members of the government constituted committee because his objective was the removal of the rulers.

Addressing a press conference at Swabi Press Club, he said that Maulana was not in a position to hold talks with the government. “The impression from the meetings is that he is not ready for any compromise,” Aimal added.

The PTI leadership’s committee could do nothing as the Maulana had made clear his stance on several occasions and also tactfully enlisted the support of the opposition parties.

He said that soon after the 2018 general elections, the JUI-F chief had vigorously demanded resignation from national and provincial assemblies but that was opposed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders. “The ANP leadership was in favour of resignation and later also proposed that the opposition members should not take the oath. However, the idea was not supported by the opposition parties and now all can see the result,” he said.

Now former prime minister Nawaz Sharif realised that it was a right idea and they should have supported the Maulana at that time, he said.

“Now everybody knows that the current government is a selected one,” he added. He said if JUI-F chief and ANP president Asfandyar Wali were arrested by law-enforcing agencies, they would lead the Azadi March.

The ANP leader recalled that there was a time when Bacha Khan, Khan Abdul Wali Khan and Asfandyar Wali Khan were in jail and women came out from their houses to stage anti-government campaign.

“If we are arrested, another leader will lead the campaign but we will never stop,” he said. The government had failed to deliver. The people are suffering and about 400 institutions are expected to be closed,” he said.