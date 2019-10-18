Man kidnapped, two injured in Bajaur

KHAR: A young man was allegedly kidnapped and two others sustained injuries in two separate firing incidents in Bajaur district on Thursday, official sources said. They said that a 24-year-old Shakirullah, resident of Mandal in Salarzai tehsil, was on his way to Shandai Morr to his friend when unidentified gunmen bundled him in their van.

In another development, Ibrar Khan, an official of State Life Insurance, resident of Salarzai and Zakirullah, resident of University Town Peshawar, were heading to Khar Bazaar when unidentified gunmen fired at their van at Shandai Morr, leaving both of them injured. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar where one of them was stated to be in critical condition. The police launched investigation after registering cases.