close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

Man kidnapped, two injured in Bajaur

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

KHAR: A young man was allegedly kidnapped and two others sustained injuries in two separate firing incidents in Bajaur district on Thursday, official sources said. They said that a 24-year-old Shakirullah, resident of Mandal in Salarzai tehsil, was on his way to Shandai Morr to his friend when unidentified gunmen bundled him in their van.

In another development, Ibrar Khan, an official of State Life Insurance, resident of Salarzai and Zakirullah, resident of University Town Peshawar, were heading to Khar Bazaar when unidentified gunmen fired at their van at Shandai Morr, leaving both of them injured. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar where one of them was stated to be in critical condition. The police launched investigation after registering cases.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan