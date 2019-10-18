close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 18, 2019

No ban on coverage, says Pemra

Top Story

 
October 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has said that there was no ban on coverage.

Pemra spokesperson, in a statement has clarified," There is no ban on coverages as such. In light of Code of Conduct, Pemra has only requested to contain live coverages to avoid any possible hate speech or speeches instigating violence or unrest which will not be in national interest.

“Non live coverage including tickers and talk shows on the subject are not prohibited. Only request is to adhere to Pemra Code of Conduct as approved by the Supreme Court.

“These directives are not specific to any one party and Pemra has been issuing similar advisories in past in similar situations," the statement concluded.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story