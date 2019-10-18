close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
October 18, 2019

FBR turning into a burden: Justice Gulzar

Top Story

October 18, 2019

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) performance was questioned by the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SBP) during a hearing on Thursday.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the board is turning into a burden for the government. “Why hasn’t the board been able to meet its tax targets?” They have employed more than 22,000 people just to collect 20 percent of taxes. More than 80 percent of the taxes are indirect, the judge said.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by the federal board challenging the restoration of Muhammad Anwar Goraya. A two-member bench dismissed the board’s petition in the case. Goraya was posted as an accountant of the Inland Revenue Department in Karachi. He was removed from his post in 2015 over “inefficiency and corruption”. An FBR team had even submitted a report against his conduct. Goraya, however, had challenged his sacking. His appointment was eventually restored by a court.

