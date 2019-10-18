Linkages between academia, industry stressed

Rawalpindi :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain stressed for linkages between academia, industry and government and said it is vital for the country’s development. He said that equipping the farmers with latest technology is the greatest need of the hour as through traditional farming, the country’s economy cannot flourish. The farmers will have to use the latest technologies to get more crop yield.

He stated this while addressing an international workshop on ‘Strategies for Government, Industry and Academia linkages for Sustainable Agriculture’ organised by Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

Minister said, the government has the responsibility to provide conducive environment to private sector for business. The Minister further said, the youth particularly females should be empowered and made more independent. New technologies were providing opportunities to women to set up their businesses independently, he added.

Fawad Chaudhary said that the private sector provides jobs not the government as the government creates an environment conducive for employment. The government was trying to create an environment where jobs are available. The government wanted to create job opportunities in the private sector in order to boost trade and industrial sector which would bring employment, he said.

The Minister said the PTI government had its priority to provide conducive environment for strengthening the economy that would promote trade and industry. He said, the government had decided to allow the universities to establish their businesses.

Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR, Mr. Alan Dale, Canadian Perspective for Academia-Government-Industry Linkages, Mr. Andrew Hall & Mr. Blake Doyle, Co-Founder, A2B Design Engineering, Canada Dr. Aitazaz Farooque, Associate Professor, University of Prince Edward Island, Canada, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Former Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Dr. Faiz Kakar Consultant, Dr. Abid Qayyum Suleri, Executive Director SDPI, Engr. Azhar Noor, GM Marketing, Millate Tractors, Mr. Afaq Tiwana, Progressive Farmer also addressed the participant while representatives from Industry, farmers, scientists, students and faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Speakers said that industry, academia and government should join hands to play role for development of country’s economy and society. They emphasized to give preference to applied research which could have a positive impact on the society and government should devise good policies to facilitate industrialists.

Dr. Qamar Zaman that said that PMAS-AAUR is focusing on innovation to discover and create new sight through teaching, research and services. He said that the University is committed to develop modern facilities to support quality education and collaborative research, particularly in the areas of clean technology related to agricultural industries.