PCB clarifies comments on Ahmed, Akmal selections

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refuted comments made by Senator Mushahidullah Khan regarding selection of Ahmed Shahzad and Umar Akmal and has also clarified its position before the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination.

The PCB said: “The PCB is saddened with the learned Senator’s comments and wishes to put the facts right. “Firstly, Misbah-ul-Haq, along with the selection committee, is completely empowered to select the best available players to represent Pakistan, taking into account the player performances, form, fitness and using his own judgment, assessment and insight.

“Secondly, the PCB encourages and ensures the independence of its selectors enabling them to work without any fear or favor. This key practice was maintained in the selection of the Pakistan cricket team for the series against Sri Lanka, and neither Misbah-ul-Haq was influenced by the PCB nor by the upper circles.

“Thirdly, Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal had earned selections through their performances in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019, which was the last T20 event held prior to the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

“In the HBL PSL 2019, Ahmed had scored 311 runs in eight matches at an average of 51.83 with a strike-rate of 126.93. As far as Umar Akmal is concerned, he had scored 277 runs in 12 matches at an average of 34.62 with a strike-rate of 137.12.”

PML-N Senator Mushahidullah alleged that Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad, who put a below-par performance in the T20 series against Sri Lanka, were included in the team “as a favor”. He added that Misbah was put under pressure to induct the two.