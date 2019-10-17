close
Qatar rules out war between US and Iran

World

AFP
October 17, 2019

DOHA: Qatar's defence minister ruled out Wednesday the possibility of a war between the United States and Iran amid rising tensions in the Gulf following attacks on oil tankers.

Doha is an ally of Washington, but also has good relations with Tehran that has helped it overcome a political and economic boycott by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies over accusations the tiny kingdom backs the Islamic republic and extremists.

"I don't see a war in the future between the United States and Iran," said Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah during the Global Security Forum in Doha. "A war will be in no one's interest," he said. Tensions have soared in the Gulf in recent months with a series of attacks on oil infrastructure and tankers which have raised fears of a war between the arch-rivals.

