PU students’ orientation ceremony

LAHORE:Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance has arranged an orientation ceremony for the students enrolled in BBA (Hons) Programme Session 2019-23.

Addressing the newly admitted students, HCBF Principal and Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan stressed the students to utilise all available resources for enhancing their learning and keeping them abreast of the latest developments in profession and industry. He briefed in detail about the grooming session arranged by the college in this regard. He highlighted the success of on-campus recruitment drives undertaken with the support of leading banks, financial institutions and insurance companies resulting in increased employability of the college graduates.

He reiterated his commitment to strengthening the research culture in the college for making positive contributions to the industry. The principal advised the students to develop entrepreneurial skills so that they may enter the progressive world of trade and business.