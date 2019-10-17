Pakistan can’t afford to lose Kashmir case: Siraj

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Pakistan cannot afford losing the case of Kashmir at any cost because of its ideological, economic and geographical importance for the country.

“God forbid! Pakistan cannot remain intact if we lose Kashmir to India,” warned the JI chief while addressing a women march in the federal capital on Wednesday. He said Pakistan will turn into a desert if Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) does not get freedom.

“Get out India”, read most of banners and placards waived by women, majority of them clad in Hijab, and children at a grand Kashmir rally here at Aabpara Chowk.

The “Save Kashmir” march was participated by a large number of women and children to express solidarity with the besieged people of the IOK. The JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Naib Ameer Mian Aslam, JI AJK chapter Ameer Dr Khalid Mahmood and others also addressed the gathering.

The JI chief said that not only Pakistan but the other countries of the region were also feeling threat to their sovereignty from Indian designs. But, he added, only Pakistan has had the capacity to challenge the Indian designs and it was high time that pre-emptive strike be made to thwart the plans of the enemy.

The JI top leader said there was no harm in making peace efforts between Iran and Saudi Arabia but first Prime Minister Imran Khan should focus on Pakistan’s external and internal issues.

Siraj and other JI leaders who addressed the rally said that not only the incumbent government but rulers in the past also committed criminal negligence on Kashmir issue. He said that then prime minister invited Vajpayee in Lahore when Indian forces were busy in killing Kashmiris, while Pervez Musharraf allowed India to raise 450 kilometres long fence on Line of Control (LoC).