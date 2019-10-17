Still grey

This refers to the editorial ‘FATF measures’ (Oct 16) regarding the recent meeting of the group to review Pakistan’s compliance position. That Pakistan has not been pushed in the blacklist and remains in the grey list is no satisfaction less an occasion for optimism.

The fact is that some of the actionable points have not been complied with while in certain others, compliance remains unsatisfactory. The government must ponder as to why the compliance is deficient and where are the gaping holes that are holding back the nation from coming out of the grey list. Pakistan’s goal must be to come out of the grey list.

Shoaib A Majeed

Karachi