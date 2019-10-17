Karachiites to get chairlift at Kidney Hill Park

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday announced a unique chairlift in the city from the Hill Park to the Kidney Hill Park near Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

No such recreation facility is available in the city since the closure of the chairlift at the Safari Park, according to a statement issued to the media by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Addressing a ceremony at the Ahmed Ali Park, commonly known as the Kidney Hill Park, the mayor said the people of Karachi had to visit Islamabad or Murree to experience the chairlift, but now they would have the same facility in their own city.

He made the assurance that the park would soon be available to visitors. He said the KMC had been transforming the hilly site into a city forest with plantation of over 5,000 trees. He appreciated the efforts of KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman for the park’s restoration.

Akhtar said there were encroachments everywhere in the city and this park was no exception. “The KMC removed all illegal structures from almost 30 per cent of the park area and started developing a unique city park here.”

As for the citizens who cannot afford to go to Murree or Islamabad during the summer, they will soon have the same hill resort environment in their own city, he added. The mayor said the chairlift will be installed with the coordination of the private sector and will prove to be an excellent gift to the people of Karachi from the KMC.

Vice Admiral (retd) Syed Arifullah Hussaini said on the occasion that he has seen how the municipal body is making efforts to revive the park. He said investors and those who like to grow trees should plant some here and must encourage daily walks in the park.

Hussaini said the KMC has already planted 5,000 trees, but more of them are required. “We can serve our city and country by more and more tree plantation.”

Rehman said the park was handed over to the KMC in 1974 by the Karachi Development Authority, adding that the park was named after Ahmed Ali, who was a renowned town planner.

“In the past this park was encroached upon and many cattle farms and hotels were set up here,” he said, adding that heaps of hospital waste and garbage were completely removed from the park to make a city forest there.

He said that different trees have been planted at the Kidney Hill Park, such as Gulmohar, Peepal, Jungle Jalebi, fig, rubber fig, guava, Goolar, banyan, coconut, date, pomegranate, lemon, custard apple, grape, Amaltas and horseradish.