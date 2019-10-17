British Council is hosting largest cohort of UK’s 26 leading universities

karachi: 26 leading UK universities taking part in the Study UK exhibitions tour. After Karachi, the Study UK exhibitions will tour Islamabad and Lahore

The British Council in Pakistan is hosting the largest cohort of leading UK universities across three cities in Pakistan as part of the Study UK Exhibition Tour. Since 2014, the annual exhibitions have attracted thousands of young people and adults looking to pursue their higher education in the UK.

The Study UK Exhibition is an initiative by the British Council to provides access and share knowledge about educational opportunities in the UK. Studying in the UK offers potential students with prospects of high-quality education and experience necessary to succeed in their chosen field.

From the Government and Education, to Technology and Entrepreneurship, UK Alumni have contributed greatly to Pakistan’s development. Michael Houlgate, Director Sindh and Balochistan for British Council said:

“We are delighted to host the largest cohort of UK Universities touring Pakistan. Our work creates educational opportunities for young people and aspiring leaders throughout Pakistan. Pakistani students, during the course of gaining competitive UK qualifications, can now gain professional experience as well. Studying and working in the UK with some of the top rated universities provides young people and adults increased opportunities in terms of careers across the globe.”****