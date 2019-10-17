close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

Bank Alfalah, BISP join hands

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah joined hands with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) as a new payment solution provider to facilitate beneficiaries through a robust and transparent biometric verification based payment solution.

The solution allows beneficiaries under the government of Pakistan 'Kafalat Program' to collect cash via biometric verification from any Bank Alfalah branch, biometric enabled ATMs, agents or partner agents.

Bank Alfalah CEO Nauman Ansari said, ”At Bank Alfalah, we take pride in spearheading this digitisation of financial payments to millions of beneficiaries of BISP, which will play a robust role in supporting the poor and vulnerable households in Pakistan by enabling access to sustained income, thus graduating them out of extreme poverty.”

