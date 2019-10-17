close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

Gold down Rs400/tola

Business

KARACHI: Gold rates dropped by Rs400 per tola in the local market on Wednesday.

Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA) showed that prices further dropped to Rs86,600 per tola. Price of 10-gram gold also decreased by Rs343 to Rs74,245. Gold rates in the international market also decreased by $13 to $1,481 per ounce. Jewellers claimed that prices in the local market traded below by Rs1,500 per tola as compared to the rates in the Dubai gold market.

