NAB arrests Arif Ibrahim

ByOur correspondent
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken Pakistan Sports Board Director General Arif Ibrahim into custody on charges of corruption.
The NAB will present him in the court of law today (Wednesday) for his judicial remand. Arif Ibrahim had been under investigation for the alleged malpractices during his recent posting with Gilgit-Baltistan government.
