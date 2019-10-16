close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 16, 2019

NAB arrests Arif Ibrahim

Sports

 
October 16, 2019

ByOur correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken Pakistan Sports Board Director General Arif Ibrahim into custody on charges of corruption.

The NAB will present him in the court of law today (Wednesday) for his judicial remand. Arif Ibrahim had been under investigation for the alleged malpractices during his recent posting with Gilgit-Baltistan government.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports