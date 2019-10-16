close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
October 16, 2019

Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away

October 16, 2019

KARACHI: Former police chief and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director South Shahid Hayat passed away here on Tuesday, said his brother Yousuf Khan.

The former police chief was suffering from cancer since a long time and succumbed to it Tuesday.

Former Additional IG Karachi Shahid Hayat had served as DIG of Special Branch East and South zones of the city as well. He was serving was a Grade-21 officer and also rendered his services to the Intelligence Bureau and Motorway Police.

