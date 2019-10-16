close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

Wrestler Inam greeted

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh have congratulated wrestler Inam Butt for winning gold medal in Doha World Beach Games.

Inam defeated Georgian wrestler Dato Marsagishvili in 90kg weight category bout with score of 5-2 after tough fight. In a joint greeting message on Tuesday, they said wrestler Inam lived up to the expectations and made entire nation proud by winning gold medal against tough opponents. Taimoor and Aulakh expressed the hope that Inam will continue his superb performance in his next international competitions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports