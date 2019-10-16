Wrestler Inam greeted

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh have congratulated wrestler Inam Butt for winning gold medal in Doha World Beach Games.

Inam defeated Georgian wrestler Dato Marsagishvili in 90kg weight category bout with score of 5-2 after tough fight. In a joint greeting message on Tuesday, they said wrestler Inam lived up to the expectations and made entire nation proud by winning gold medal against tough opponents. Taimoor and Aulakh expressed the hope that Inam will continue his superb performance in his next international competitions.