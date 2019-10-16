close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
BR
Bureau report
October 16, 2019

NAB arrests Tesco official for corruption

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday arrested one Khalid Khan for alleged involvement in corruption in Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (Tesco). A press release stated that the accused Khalid Khan with the connivance of the Tesco officials illegally consumed unauthorised load since the energisation for the bulk panel meter. It added that due to use of the unauthorised high load, the bulk metering panel became defective and 5.27 million less units were charged, the value of which came to Rs42.59 million and 16722 KW less MDI amounting to Rs6.48 million in three years.It further stated that the accused in league with the Tesco officials and other accused, caused loss of Rs49.07 million to the government exchequer for which they were held responsible.

