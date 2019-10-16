UoM teacher appointed HEC approved supervisor

TIMERGARA: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has appointed Dr Mazhar Ahmad, assistant professor at the Department of Pashto, University of Malakand (UoM), as HEC-approved supervisor in the discipline of Arts and Humanities for three years.

According to a notification issued by the HEC office in Islamabad, Dr Mazhar Ahmad would supervise at a time a total of 12 students including seven MS/MPhil and five PhD students.

He would provide academic guidance and practical support to students besides ensuring timely completion of the HEC scholars’ degrees, the notification read. Meanwhile, research scholars at the Department of Pashto at UoM expressed satisfaction over the appointment of Dr Mazhar Ahmad as HEC approved supervisor.

Talking to this scribe on phone, MPhil research scholars Naeem Jan Adil, Ikramullah, Hanifullah, Sabir Khan and Adnan Khan appreciated the decision of the HEC.

They were happy because a supervisor played a significant role to guide his students in the selection of area of research. Dr Mazhar Ahmad is very cooperative and is a role model for all of us. We will enjoy completing our research under his supervision, they added.