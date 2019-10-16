Cops get anti-riot training

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The capital city police personnel on Tuesday were imparted anti-riot training ahead of the sit-in by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl. An official said the cops were trained in tackling riots and protecting public property during protests in future. The cops were also got first-aid training on the occasion.
PESHAWAR: The capital city police personnel on Tuesday were imparted anti-riot training ahead of the sit-in by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl. An official said the cops were trained in tackling riots and protecting public property during protests in future. The cops were also got first-aid training on the occasion.