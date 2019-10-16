close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
BR
Bureau report
October 16, 2019

Cops get anti-riot training

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The capital city police personnel on Tuesday were imparted anti-riot training ahead of the sit-in by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl. An official said the cops were trained in tackling riots and protecting public property during protests in future. The cops were also got first-aid training on the occasion.

