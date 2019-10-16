Strong academia-industry linkages stressed

Rawalpindi: The delegation from Canadian Industry and University of Prince Edward Island, Canada and Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) have agreed to initiate collaboration in research projects & academic programmes and stressed the need for strong academia-industry linkages through developing human resources, technologies and policy formulations.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman with Canadian delegation including Allan Dale, Director Industry Partnership, Dr. Aitazaz Farooque Associate Professor of the University of Prince Edward Island, Canada, Andrew Hall and Blake Doyle, Co-Founder A2B Design Engineering, Canada.