Wed Oct 16, 2019
October 16, 2019

467 drug pushers held

Lahore

Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

LAHORE:Police in continuation of a crackdown launched on the drug peddlers active around the educational institutions in the City arrested 467 accused persons. City division police registered 101 FIRs, Cantt division 93, Civil Lines division 41, Sadr division 112, Iqbal Town division 41 and Model Town division police registered 64 FIRs during the crackdown. Police also seized 201kg and 409gram charas, 64.5gram ice, 572gram heroin, 21kg and 780gram opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, more than 9kg bhang and 3,242 litre liquor from the arrested persons.

