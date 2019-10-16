AC rejects Zardari’s plea to shift him to hospital

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday rejected former president Asif Ali Zardari’s plea to shift him to hospital from the Adyala jail for better medical care as he is suffering from various diseases.

The accountability court judge announced the judgment which had been earlier reserved. Judge Mohammad Bashir remarked in his judgment that the court doesn’t have jurisdiction over the matter, and it should be referred to the relevant forum.

Zardari had requested the court that he is facing various health issues and his life is in danger; therefore, he needs medical treatment. He stated in his petition that a medical boarded suggested to him to shift to the PIMS for treatment but the authorities shifted him to hospital for a day and took him back to the jail the next day.

He requested the court to direct the authorities to allow him to have his personal attendant until he is in prison. Earlier, Latif Khosa argued that Zardari doesn’t want anything from this government but at least his legal rights should be ensured. He said: “Judicial relief is our right because if Zardari suffers any kind of heart ailment, these people will not transfer him to hospital.