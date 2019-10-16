close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

Suspended Levies, Khassadar personnel seek restoration

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: The suspended personnel of Levies and Khassadar force in Bara tehsil of Khyber on Tuesday asked the government to restore their services.

Speaking at a news conference here, Shahid Khan said that 715 Levies and Khassadar personnel were suspended on September 13, 2009. He said that the suspended officials were facing a host of problems. Shahid Khan said that some personnel were later restored but many others were still running from pillar to post to get themselves restored.

Shahid Khan said after the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the suspended officials of the Levies and Khassadars from Bajaur were restored. He appealed to the government to order their restoration or else they would stage a sit-in for the acceptance of demands.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan