Suspended Levies, Khassadar personnel seek restoration

PESHAWAR: The suspended personnel of Levies and Khassadar force in Bara tehsil of Khyber on Tuesday asked the government to restore their services.

Speaking at a news conference here, Shahid Khan said that 715 Levies and Khassadar personnel were suspended on September 13, 2009. He said that the suspended officials were facing a host of problems. Shahid Khan said that some personnel were later restored but many others were still running from pillar to post to get themselves restored.

Shahid Khan said after the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the suspended officials of the Levies and Khassadars from Bajaur were restored. He appealed to the government to order their restoration or else they would stage a sit-in for the acceptance of demands.