Doctor dies of dengue as 83 new cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR: A doctor died of dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 83 new cases were reported, raising the total number of dengue patients in the province to 5414.

Dr Tajul Haq is the latest victim of dengue virus in the province where Director General Health Services Dr Arshad Ahmad repeatedly claimed that the virus has not taken any life so far.

Dr Tajul Haq belonged to Battagram district and was posted there as medical officer. Some of his colleagues said he was initially admitted to a hospital in Islamabad and shifted to Abbottabad.

He reportedly has become the seventh person who died of dengue virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In Peshawar alone, the dengue virus has infected 2838 people and 162 patients are presently admitted to the three hospitals of the provincial capital city.

Patients infected by dengue virus this year complained of inadequate facilities in the hospitals and lack of interest on the part of the health directorate and provincial government to facilitate them in their treatment.