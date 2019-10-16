Modi says will stop water flowing to Pakistan

CHARKHI DADRI, Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India would not allow its share of river water to flow to Pakistan.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said, “For 70 years, the water which belongs to India and the farmers of Haryana flowed to Pakistan. Modi will stop this water (from flowing into Pakistan) and bring to your houses. Modi aapki larailarega (Modi will fight your battle),” reports the international media.

The assembly election in Haryana and Maharashtra will take place on October 21 and the election results will be declared on October 24. Meanwhile, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Tuesday pitched for greater inclusion of indigenous technology in the armed forces and asserted that India will fight and win the next war with home-grown solutions.

In his address at the 41st DRDO Directors Conference, he also said the development of weaponry and other systems should be done keeping "future warfare" in mind. "And, if we are looking at the contours of future warfare, it may not necessarily be contact warfare. So, there is realm of non-contact warfare. We need to start looking at development of cyberspace, space, laser, electronic warfare and robotics... and, along with that Artificial Intelligence (AI)," Rawat said.

"And, if we do not start thinking on it now, it will be too late," he said. He praised the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for its achievements in the last few decades and said India is making great strides in research and development. "We are confident the services will greatly benefit from it," he said.