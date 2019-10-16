close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
October 16, 2019

'Depts not given access to act against hate material on social media'

Top Story

 
October 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Apropos a news item titled “32 departments given access to PTA portal to take action” which appeared in The News and Jang on October 14, 2019, it is clarified that the government organizations and departments are providing access to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) through the online portal for the purpose of reporting illegal internet content under Section 37 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. Therefore, stating that access has been given to government stakeholders for taking direct action against anti-government content on the social media is baseless and incorrect.

