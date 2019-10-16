Woodland has only two weeks to nail cup spot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JEJU, South Korea: US Open champion Gary Woodland admitted Tuesday he has only two weeks to convince Tiger Woods that he deserves a captain’s pick for the Presidents Cup.
Despite winning his first major, Woodland missed out on automatic selection for the Ryder Cup-style event that will pit Team USA against the Internationals in Melbourne in December.
“I’ve talked to Tiger, I’ve spent a little time with him. He’s made it clear he wants the guys out playing and he wants guys playing well,” Woodland told AFP ahead of this week’s $9.75 million CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. “Unfortunately, I didn’t secure my own spot, so I’ve got to rely on a pick,” said the 35-year-old, who was runner-up a year ago at Nine Bridges to world number one Brooks Koepka.
Woodland will also play in the PGA Tour’s inaugural event in Japan next week, the $9.75 million Zozo Championship.
That is the second leg of a new three-week mega-money Far East swing with prize funds totalling $29.75 million, concluding with the $10.25 million HSBC-WGC Champions in Shanghai.
