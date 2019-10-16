Rangers’ meeting vows tight security for chehlum processions

A meeting on security affairs, especially arrangements for the chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), was held at the Sindh Rangers headquarters at the Jinnah Courts on Tuesday with Director General Major General Umar Ahmed Bukhari in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, the city commissioner and other senior officials of police, Rangers and intelligence agencies. The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said the meeting resolved that utmost security would be provided to processions, congregations and sensitive installations on the occasion of the chehlum.

It also decided to take steps to ensure full compliance with the relevant laws and rules and the code of ethics prescribed by the Sindh government for such sacred occasions.