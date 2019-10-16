Byco holds oil spill response drill

KARACHI: Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd recently conducted its quarterly oil spill response (OSR) exercise off the coast of Karachi Harbour, a statement said on Tuesday.

Byco’s OSR team coordinated its exercise in coordination with the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), the company said a handout. Byco conducts OSR exercises every quarter to be fully prepared for any unforeseen circumstances.

Subsequent to the oil spill caused by MV Tasman Spirit, Pakistan felt an urgent need for a joint response effort to prevent similar disasters from ever taking place again. Byco is Pakistan’s only oil company with Tier 1 oil spill response capability.

The exercise was a great success and Byco’s performance was praised by Pakistan Navy and PMSA, who applauded Byco’s proactive role and active OSR exercise. Azfar Saeed Baig, vice president, Byco Petroleum, said, “Byco regularly conducts safety trainings and exercises for its employees, to ensure they are aware of their roles and responsibilities and are prepared in case of any mitigating circumstances”.