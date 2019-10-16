Traders-friendly tax regime urged

LAHORE: While opposing the strike call given by a chamber of commerce and industry to protest against a complicated tax regime, a group of trade leaders from Lahore have called for consultation, unity and a joint strategy for the cause of business community, a statement said on Tuesday.

The said stakeholders expressed these views in a meeting chaired by the Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). They said business community was worried and markets facing a severe slump in businesses due to difficulties in fixed tax and existing taxation system.

The industrial sector was not functioning properly as well, they said, adding that this was the right time to fix the complexities in the fixed tax system on urgent bases. Appealing to the government to recognise the genuine demands of the business community, the traders urged immediate action in this regard.