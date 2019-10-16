Poor road

I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the deplorable state of roads in Karachi. The road from Jinnah Hospital leading towards Kala Pul is in a deplorable condition. Ambulances often face hurdles because of poor road conditions while on the way to the hospital, which puts patients’ lives at risk.

The battered road causes severe traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters daily. I would request the elected representatives to look into this matter and take appropriate measures immediately.

Qaiser Qadir

Karachi