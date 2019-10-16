close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 16, 2019

Poor road

Newspost

 
October 16, 2019

I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the deplorable state of roads in Karachi. The road from Jinnah Hospital leading towards Kala Pul is in a deplorable condition. Ambulances often face hurdles because of poor road conditions while on the way to the hospital, which puts patients’ lives at risk.

The battered road causes severe traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters daily. I would request the elected representatives to look into this matter and take appropriate measures immediately.

Qaiser Qadir

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost