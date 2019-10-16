Any jobs?

Unemployment has become a cancer for our society. Many brilliant unemployed youths have fallen into many vices of theft, robbery, drugs, etc. The incidents of suicides are also on the rise. It is, therefore, the need of the hour that maximum job opportunities should be created both in the public and the private sectors of the country so that our unemployed youth are able to get jobs and become useful citizens of the country.

In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise of providing ten million jobs to the country’s youth may prove a significant step. But, there have been around 13 months since the PTI government took power at the centre, and still there are no signs of the start of that process by the government. I don’t exactly know whether it was a political ploy or a miscalculated tall claim by Imran Khan during his election campaign regarding ten million jobs. Let’s see what actually transpires on this front.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi