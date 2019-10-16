Three hurt as migrants clash on Greek camp

ATHENS: At least three people were hurt in a clash between asylum-seekers in crammed Greek migrant camp that was later partly destroyed in a fire, officials said on Tuesday.

Local police said the violence, apparently between groups of Syrians and Afghans, erupted late on Monday in the town of Vathy on the island of Samos. A fire then broke out among tents and makeshift shacks spilling out of the overcrowded camp, which has a capacity of 650, but hosts over 5,700 people.

Local mayor Georgios Stantzos told AFP that an explosion was heard before the fire broke out.