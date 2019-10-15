Junaid, Akhtar fined

LAHORE: Balochistan players Mohammad Junaid and Akhtar Shah have been fined 50 percent of their match fee for level 2 offences during a National U-19 three-day match against Northern at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot. The incidents happened last Tuesday, Junaid, captain of the Balochistan side, was charged for passing offensive and suggestive remarks against umpire Saleem Butt. Akhtar Shah was reported by the umpires for frequently marching towards the batsmen and using abusive language. Junaid and Akhtar were charged by on-field umpires Mir Dad and Saleem Butt for violation of clause 2.13, of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel. Both pleaded guilty and accepted the sanctions imposed by match referee Khalid Jamshed.