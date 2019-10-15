JUI-F’s dual policy frustrates Jiyalas: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Monday asked the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman to explain as to why his party was an ally of PTI in the Larkana by-polls and at the same time seeking its support for the Azadi March against the government.

According to sources, the PPP Larkana workers lodgeda torrent of complaints with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday in a meeting in which they questioned as to why the JUI-F was an ally of PTI in the Larkana by-polls and at the same time seeking the support of their party for the Azadi March.

The workers asked the leadership to take notice of what they called the dual politics of JUI-F and its open support to the candidate of the GDA and PTI. Following the strong reservation of the workers, President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has asked Fazlur Rehman to clarify his party’s position.

In a video message, Khuhro said it was dual policy of the JUI-F to be PTI’s opponent in center and an ally in Sindh. “Maulana Sahib should clarify whether he is against or for the PTI. The PPP is facilitating the JUI-F for Azadi march in Sindh on the directives of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he said. Khuhro said the JUI-F was getting all possible help from the Sindh government for its Azadi march but was campaigning against the PPP in the by-elections. “The PPP jiyalas are frustrated because of the dual policy of Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” he said.