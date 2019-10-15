close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
S
Sabah
October 15, 2019

Quake of 5.8 magnitude jolts parts of country

Top Story

S
Sabah
October 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad/ Rawalpindi and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Monday.

The tremors were felt at 6:11 am Monday. The tremors were felt in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Swat, Chitral, Manshera. Dir Bala, North Waziristan, Kurram Agency, Mohmand Agency, Battgram, Malakand and adjoining areas.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any area of the country. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the epicentre of the quake which struck was located in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan at the depth of 157 kms.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story