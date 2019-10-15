Quake of 5.8 magnitude jolts parts of country

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad/ Rawalpindi and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Monday.

The tremors were felt at 6:11 am Monday. The tremors were felt in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Swat, Chitral, Manshera. Dir Bala, North Waziristan, Kurram Agency, Mohmand Agency, Battgram, Malakand and adjoining areas.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any area of the country. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the epicentre of the quake which struck was located in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan at the depth of 157 kms.